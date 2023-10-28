SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds hosted a beer tasting ahead of their game Saturday night against the Providence Bruins.

A taste of Germany in Springfield Saturday night. A beer tasting in the spirit of Octoberfest ahead of Saturday night’s hockey game. Several breweries participating including some local like White Lion, Iron Duke and Little Willow. Representatives from Men Wear Pink, an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer, there to enjoy the beer and the game.

Dawn Creighton Community Outreach officer for Liberty Bank told 22News, “It’s imperative for us to demonstrate that men support women that are going through breast cancer. Women often think of their girlfriends when they are going through breast cancer but men are there to support them as well. And secondly, it’s essential for men to understand that they can get breast cancer too.”

The Men Wear Pink Ambassadors were recognized at Center Ice for a check presentation of the $60,000 raised to date for the American Cancer Society. The good vibes stuck with the T-birds, they beat the Bruins, 5-2.