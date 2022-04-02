SPRINGFIED, Mass. (WWLP) – Presented by People’s United Bank, the Springfield Thunderbirds will host their fifth annual Hometown Heroes Night.

The Thunderbirds will host the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is 6:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

This is a make-up game. The game was planned to occur on January 19 but due to a serious snowstorm in the Pioneer Valley, the game was postponed and rescheduled for Saturday.

“The Thunderbirds are honored to be able to spotlight and recognize the service put forth by our local hometown heroes and first responders,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “They proudly represent our community through their dedication, courage, and poise under pressure. We continually thank them for all they do to make our city great.”

To celebrate and honor home town heroes, a large American flag will be flown atop the ladder of a Springfield Fire Department truck outside of the MassMutual Center box office on Saturday afternoon.

Before the game, Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard “B.J.” Calvi, and Springfield Police Superintendent, Cheryl Clapprood, will join the two captains rink side for a ceremonial puck drop. The Thunderbirds will be representing local heroes with a parade of emergency vehicles during the game’s first intermission.