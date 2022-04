SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are playoff-bound after officially clinching a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs Monday night.

This is the first time the Thunderbirds have been in the Calder Cup playoffs and the first time for a Springfield team in the playoffs since the Springfield Falcons in 2014.

The T-BIRDS have nine games remaining in the regular season including Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch at the MassMutual Center.