(WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are hosting their 5th annual Pink in the Rink game this Saturday.



The ice will be painted pink in support of the Rays of Hope Foundation breast cancer awareness week when the T-Birds take on the Providence Bruins.

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Sam Anas discussed with us how much pink in the rink means to him and his family, “my mom actually battled breast cancer three times and beat it three times but unfortunately had some lung and brain tumors and unfortunately lost her fight there. Pink in the rink has always meant so much to us and our family. Knowing so many other people are going through the same fight is special.”

The Thunderbirds will also be wearing pink jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame to raise money for Rays of Hope. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday night.