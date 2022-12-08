SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Thursday $10,000 was raised and donated to cancer charities from the Hockey Fights Cancer event on November 19.

The Thunderbirds said they will donate $5,000 to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada, the money coming in part from the sale of Bitsy’s Army merchandise. The merchandise was inspired by Martin Piché, the cousin of Springfield Winger, Will Bitten. Piché endured a seven-year battle with brain cancer and eventually passed away at the age of 31 in January of 2021.

“We are grateful to have some of the most generous fans in the American Hockey League,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “Hockey Fights Cancer Night once again showed just how united our entire community is in the battle against cancer, and their heartfelt support of Will and the entire Bitsy’s Army cause made this one of the most meaningful nights in our team’s history.”

The additional $5,000 will be spread among Sister Caritas Cancer Center, Baystate Children’s Hospital, CHD Cancer House of Hope, and Survivor Journeys. Anyone who still wants to donate can do so here. The Thunderbirds said the checks will be presented to the various charities in the near future.