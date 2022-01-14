Springfield Thunderbirds throwback to 1994

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have some throwback fun planned for this weekend!

The team will be wearing throwback uniforms from the 1994 season calling back to their days as the Falcons for their 7 p.m. matchup with the Providence Bruins Saturday at MassMutual Center in Springfield.

They will also induct long-time equipment manager Ralph Calvanese into the Springfield Hockey Hall of Fame. Friday is the second of back-to-back home games for the T-Birds as they host the Laval Rocket Friday.