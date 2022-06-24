SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds and Chicago Wolves are back in action at the Mass Mutual Center for Game 4 of the Calder Cup finals Friday.

The Chicago Wolves are up 2 games to 1 over Springfield right now. The Wolves shut out the T-Birds Wednesday night to take the series lead.

Friday’s game is sold out at the MassMutual Center but you can watch it on the big screen at the Plaza at MGM Springfield for free. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Calder Cup trophy (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Lottery)

The Calder Cup trophy will be on display in West Springfield at the Massachusetts State Lottery claim center located at 383 Memorial Avenue (Century Plaza) from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Fans can stop by and take photos ahead of the game.

“We are pleased to join our partners at the Thunderbirds in extending this unique opportunity to their loyal fan base,” said Edward J. Farley, Chief Marketing Officer at the Mass Lottery. “We wish the Thunderbirds well in their quest to bring a championship to Springfield.”

“The Lottery has been a longtime partner and supporter of the T-Birds, and we are deeply appreciative for this opportunity to share the excitement of competing for the Calder Cup with our fans,” said Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds.