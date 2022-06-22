CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Calder Cup AHL championship trophy visited 22News Wednesday, ahead of Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals Wednesday.

Springfield Thunderbirds Team President Nathan Costa and his team are getting ready for Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals Wednesday in Springfield against the Chicago Wolves. The Calder Cup is making its rounds throughout the community to help promote the games and finals.

The Calder Cup is named after Frank Calder, the first president of the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1917 to 1943. The American Hockey League (AHL) Calder Cup trophy was first awarded to the Providence Reds in 1938 however, it was presented in 1966 to the Syracuse Stars for their championship win in 1937.

It stands about two feet, weighing 25 pounds with a rooster of the last 20 champions. According to the AHL, Springfield has won the Calder Cup seven times and is the only team (Springfield Indians) in 84 years to win in three consecutive seasons under the leadership of AHL and Hockey Hall of Famers Eddie Shore and Jack Butterfield, in 1960, 1961 and 1962.

The Calder Cup Finals are returning to Springfield for the first time since 1991 with the Thunderbirds and Wolves tied up with one win apiece. The puck drops for Game 3 at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 pm. Wednesday.