SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals brings the series to Springfield for the first time in over 30 years, giving Springfield fans their first in-person glimpse of the Chicago Wolves.

The best-of-seven title series is tied 1-1 after two games in Chicago. Springfield took Game 1 scoring three unanswered goals in the third period and in overtime for a dramatic win. The Wolves swung back in Game 2, winning 6-2.

Both teams have won 11 games and lost four this postseason run but the Wolves had the upper hand throughout the year. They were the only team to win 50 games leading the league in goals scored while allowing the fourth-fewest.

Springfield has games three, four, and five at home and the Wolves dropped two of three on the road in the Western Conference Finals.

Wednesday night is arguably one of the biggest games for the Thunderbirds in franchise history as they seek their first AHL Championship since moving to Springfield. If the T-Birds can sweep the home stand they’ll clinch the Calder Cup Title on home ice Saturday night. But they have to overcome a determined squad from Chicago.

This will be the Springfield fans’ first look at the Wolves who are appearing in their second consecutive Calder Cup Final after losing four games to one to the Charlotte Checkers back in 2019, the last time the Cup was contested. They won the most games of any team over the regular season and finished the year with two of the top three-point scorers in the league.

There are still some tickets left for Wednesday night, the puck drops for Game 3 at 7:05 p.m.