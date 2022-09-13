SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno celebrated the Springfield Thunderbirds Tuesday morning.

The mayor joined team President Nathan Costa to thank their employees and staff as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Thunderbirds made it all the way to the Calder Cup Finals last season for the first time in franchise history before losing to the Chicago Wolves.

The mayor congratulated the team on winning the AHL Eastern Conference Championship and recognized the hard work of everyone behind the scenes. “I want to let each and every one of you know, that you’re very successful, on-ice. But what each and every one of you do is extremely important, you’re very successful off the ice.”

Mayor Sarno told the team he renewed his season tickets and would be wearing his “T-Birds bling chain” for the season opener on Friday, October 15th vs the Bridgeport Islanders.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am excited to join with Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa and the dedicated staff and employees of our beloved T-Birds as they get ready to defend their Eastern Conference Championship for the upcoming season. I want to thank them for all that they do to make the experience of our AHL T-Birds hockey an exciting time for all ages to enjoy. I am renewing my season tickets and cannot wait for the season opener – I’ll be wearing my T-Birds bling chain too! Go T-Birds!”