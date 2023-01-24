SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are anticipating a large crowd for their Hometown Heroes night on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds will take on the Senators during their annual Hometown Heroes night presented by M&T Bank. The game is in honor of the men and women who serve their communities in the western Massachusetts area.

For your chance to feature a Hometown Hero on the jumbotron during the game, reply with a name and photo to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Twitter.

If you didn’t get tickets to Saturday’s game, there are still seats available for their home game on Friday against Belleville Senators. Friday’s game features Deuces Wild with $2 Coors Light drafts, hot dogs, and sodas until the end of the first period. A pregame concert begins at 6 p.m. featuring Tom Ingram. For more information or to purchase tickets visit their website.

The Thunderbirds have won the last three games and are currently standing at 18-17-1-4. They return home for the next four games. The puck drops Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.