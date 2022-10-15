SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will cheer on the Springfield Thunderbirds during the Saturday night game.

According to a media advisory, Mayor Sarno will cheer on the Thunderbirds as they look to defend their AHL Eastern Conference Championship and make another run at the Calder Cup during their season opener on Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center on Main Street in Springfield.

Mayor Sarno says, “I am looking forward to cheering on our beloved Springfield Thunderbirds as they kick off their season opener on Saturday, October 15th at the Thunderdome! Here’s to another magical run! Looking forward to seeing everyone at the home opener as our T-Birds raise the AHL Eastern Conference Championship banner. Let’s pack the ‘Thunderdome’ again in our starter quest to bring back the Calder Cup!”

All fans at the game will receive a replica Eastern Conference Champions banner to celebrate the T-Birds’ unforgettable 2021-22 season, according to a press release. Before the game, the team will unveil the banner in the rafters during a ceremony on the ice.

The Thunderbirds will host the Community Bank N.A. Block Party with live music by Fever, along with food and drink refreshments with support from the Springfield Business Improvement District. The block party will be at Court Square in downtown Springfield at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Opening weekend will continue on Sunday as the Thunderbirds welcome the arch-rivel Providence Bruins for the first matchup of the season, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m. on Kids Opening Day. There will be a balloon artist and face painting throughout the day for young fans.