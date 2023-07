SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be the middle of summer but the Springfield Thunderbirds are making plans for the upcoming season.

The team released their full schedule for the 2023-2024 season, with the first game a home opener on Saturday, October 14 at the MassMutual Center against the Hartford Wolfpack.

Springfield will play every Eastern Conference team at least twice during the regular season, with the exception of the Cleveland Monsters. The AHL season will consist of all 32 clubs playing 72 total games (36 home, 36 away).

The defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears come to the MassMutual Center twice in the 2023-24 season for 7:05 p.m. starts on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, February 10 for Ice-O-Topes Night.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2023-24 Schedule – By Month – Home Games in Bold (All times ET)

OCTOBER:

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 @ LV, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. BEL, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. LV, 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 @ HFD, 11:00 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 @ HER, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

JANUARY:

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 @ SYR, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ UTC, 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 @ ROC, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21 @ WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 @ HER, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Friday, Feb. 2 @ BRI, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 @ CLT, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18 @ CLT, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 @ BRI, 3:00 p.m.

MARCH:

Friday, March 1 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 @ CLT, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 @ CLT, 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 22 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 29 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 @ UTC, 5:00 p.m.

APRIL:

Wednesday, April 3 @ TOR, 11:00 a.m.

Friday, April 5 @ BEL, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 @ LAV, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 12 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, April 19 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

