SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds hockey is only three months away.

The Thunderbirds have announced their home-ice opener for the 2023-24 season at the MassMutual Center will be on Saturday, October 14 at 7:05 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

A pre-game block party will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MGM Casino courtyard and offer a rally towel giveaway.

The full AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting the Thunderbirds website.