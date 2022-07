Thunderbirds forward Nathan Todd takes the shot as Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau makes the save (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds NHL affiliate the St. Louis Blues announced the resigning of forward Nathan Todd.

Todd skated in 49 games with the Thunderbirds this past season. In his time with Springfield, he tallied 10 goals and 13 assists for a total of 23 points.

In 18 playoff games, he scored four goals and seven assists including a power-play goal in game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.