SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will begin their season in October which includes 36 homes games and each night will have a special theme.

Opening Night for the Thunderbirds is Saturday, October 14 and will include a block party at MGM Springfield from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. featuring live music, food and drinks. Opening Night will also include a giveaway of jersey-shaped rally towels on every seat at the MassMutual Center.

Traditional nights including the Teddy Bear Toss, Springfield Ice-o-Topes night and Mayflower Marathon Night will continue once again this year. Here are all the promotions and theme nights for home games at the MassMutual Center this season:

October

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID / Third Jersey Rally Towel & Magnet Schedule Giveaway (All Fans)

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.: Kids Opening Day presented by MGM Springfield/ Character Appearance/ Post-game Skate / Magnet Schedule Giveaway (All Fans)

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Ok-T-Bird-Fest (Pregame Beer Tasting event – 21+) presented by Bud Light / Hockey Puck Bottle Opener Giveaway (first 2,000 fans)

November

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. BEL, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.: Tommy Cross Night & Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Stop & Shop (first 3,000 fans)

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. LV, 10:35 a.m.: School Day Game presented by MassMutual, Fontaine Bros. Construction & Mass Lottery / Winning Wednesday / All Students Receive Drawstring Bag & Workbook

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Mayflower Marathon Night in partnership with Rock 102 / Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by bankESB / Big Y Family Night

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m.: Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Speciality Jerseys & Postgame Auction

December

Friday, Dec. 1 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by King Gray Coach Lines

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas / Specialty Jersey & Postgame Auction

Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: Pucks N’ Paws presented by Smithland Pet Center

Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Winning Wednesday presented by Mass Lottery / Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Springfield Pharmacy (first 1,500 kids 12-and-under)

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by Hyundai

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Boomer Nutcracker Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

January

Friday, Jan. 5 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by Eastern States Exposition

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Throwback Night presented by MassMutual / Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Auction

Monday, Jan. 15 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Matinee / Game Presented by Mass Lottery / Kids Take Over Day / Postgame Full Team Autograph Session

Friday, Jan. 26 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by A. Crane Construction

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank / 2nd Annual T-Birds Stair Climb

February

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.: Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise / Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Auction

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert / Game Presented by Big Y / T-Birds Rubik’s Cube Giveaway (first 2,500 fans) / Big Y Family Night

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines / Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Auction / T-Birds Military Winter Hat Giveaway presented by TD Bank (first 2,000 fans)

March

Saturday, March 2 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.: Hockey Is For Everyone Night & Pregame Pickleball Palooza / Belt Bag Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Sunday, March 3 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.: Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD / Character Appearance/ Postgame Skate

Friday, March 8 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, March 9 vs. TOR, 7:05 p.m.: Pink in the Rink presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope / Specialty Pink Jerseys & Postgame Auction / Light Up Bam Bam Sticks (all fans)

Friday, March 22 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday / Pregame Concert

Saturday, March 23 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.: Vote for Boomer Night / Appearance & Meet-and-Greet w/ Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro)

April

Saturday, April 13 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.: 413 Night Presented by MassLive

Sunday, April 14 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.: Sunday Funday presented by FR Investment Group / Boomer’s Birthday Bash (Mascots & Character appearances) / Postgame Paint the Ice Event

Saturday, April 20 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.: Fan Appreciation Night presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID

You can learn more about those special nights on the Thunderbirds website.