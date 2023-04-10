SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are headed to the postseason but their playoff path isn’t quite set in stone.

The T-Birds are actually on a losing streak right now but spirits are high at the MassMutual Center after they officially clinched a playoff spot with some help from around the league Saturday night.

Right now they’re holding fourth overall in the Atlantic Division standings. But they could rise as high as second and as low as fifth locked in a dead tie in points with Charlotte and Lehigh Valley. They have three more games left in the season all this weekend to sort that out.

It’s an exciting time for the city and the team despite the tough results over the weekend.

“At the end of the day, we clinched a playoff spot. We have three games this weekend, two at home. We’ve gotten healthy and we’ve gotten a lot of our players back from St. Louis. Since they’re not in the playoffs this year and we think, that will be a positive for us.”

Costa told 22News that they’ve officially sold out tickets for Friday night’s game, the hardest of the weekend days to hit capacity. He said that’s a great sign heading into the postseason.

A study from Grand Valley State University out of Michigan determined that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ Calder Cup title run in 2013 in more than $1.5 million in spending outside of the hockey venue by people going to the game.