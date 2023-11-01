SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted a celebrity bartending fundraiser Wednesday evening, with all profits going to a local non profit.

The “Celebrity Bartending” event was held at Texas Roadhouse in Springfield, to generate money to benefit Square One, a Springfield-based organization that provides youth education and programming.

The Thunderbirds have partnered with Square One with past events including ice skating. 22News spoke with Todd McDonald, the team’s Vice President of Sales about why they put on these events, “This is a nice opportunity for us to come out into the community, spend time with fans of the Thunderbirds, get our players involved in the community, and it benefits Square One. So they’re great partners, Texas Roadhouse has been a great partner of ours for quite some time so it’s nice to just do some things in partnership with them.”

Those that attended were able to meet several Thunderbirds players including Matthew Peca, Malcom Subban, and Hunter Skinner.