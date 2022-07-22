SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a historic season this year and winning the AHL Eastern Conference Championship, the Springfield Thunderbirds have been named the winners of the AHL Team of the Year award.

The Thunderbirds received the President’s Award for the overall excellence both on and off the ice during the Board of Governors’ Annual Meeting in South Carolina. The team set new records during the 2021-22 season including average attendance (5,375), season tickets sold, overall ticket revenue, and corporate sales revenue. This year marked the team’s first ever playoff appearance and first trip to the Calder Cup Finals since 1991.

“On behalf of the entire Thunderbirds ownership group, we are honored to receive the AHL’s prestigious President’s Award for Team of the Year,” said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. “In a short six years, we went from the precipice of losing professional hockey in Springfield to Eastern Conference Champions and three sellout crowds in the Calder Cup Finals. None of this would have been possible without Team President Nate Costa, the entire T-Birds staff, our partners at the St. Louis Blues, and of course the best fans in all of hockey. This award belongs to all of them.”

The Thunderbirds were also recognized this year for reaching 600 new full season tickets sold. During their Calder Cup playoff run, they averaged a total of 6,134 fans at 11 home games, which included four games of sellout crowds of 6,793.

“I could not be more proud of our amazing staff for their tireless efforts throughout this historic year,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “From day one, we all believed this organization was capable of establishing itself as one of the model franchises in the American Hockey League, and this recognition serves as the ultimate validation.”

The Springfield Thunderbirds released next season’s schedule this week. The first home game will be held on Saturday, October 15 against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m.