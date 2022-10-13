SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are soaring into their season opener with high expectations for the new season.

Voted the best team in the AHL last year, the T-Birds are looking to build off last year’s success.

A Pregame Block Party kicks things off Saturday at 4 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever. Followed by a 7 p.m. puck drop at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds host the Bridgeport Islanders to begin the 2022-2023 season.

“I think it’ll be great. We should get the banner at the game on Saturday which is cool. It’s going up in the rafters for winning the Eastern Conference Championship but the new goal this year is to win it all. We’re really excited to see all the fans come out and support us. The Thunderdome is going to be rocking Saturday.” Will Bitten, Thunderbird’s Right Wing

For tickets and a look at their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season visit springfieldthunderbirds.com.

The fun continues throughout the weekend as the T-Birds host Kid’s Opening Day on Sunday, the puck drops at 3:05 p.m. against Providence Bruins.