SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will kick off 2023 on home ice at the MassMutual Center beginning Friday night.

The Thunderbirds have won the last three games and are currently standing at 14-13-1-4.

Friday they face the Bridgeport Islanders and Saturday against Utica Comets, both games begin at 7:05 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets for the Springfield Thunderbirds go to their website.

Friday’s game features Deuces Wild with $2 Coors Light drafts, hot dogs, and sodas until the end of the first period. A pregame concert series with Dave & Ryan from The Amplifires on the concourse begins at 6 p.m.

(Springfield Thunderbirds)

Throwback Night is being held during Saturday’s game in which players will wear the 1994-95 Springfield Falcons’ white jerseys and auctioned off live after the game.