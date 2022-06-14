SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will be back home Wednesday night for a deciding game seven with the puck drop starting just after 7:00 p.m.

The T-birds had hoped to clinch their spot in the Calder Cup finals but ended up falling to the Rockets 5 – 1 in game six last night. This is a historic playoff run for the Thunderbirds and it’s the first time the franchise has been in the Calder Cup playoffs. The last time a Springfield team won the Calder Cup was more than 30 years ago back in 1991.

The puck drop starts Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center at 7:05.