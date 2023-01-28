SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Belleville Senators Friday night.

The T-Birds did not hold back in this game, as the final score was five to one, Thunderbirds. Centerman Keean Washkurak led the team in scoring with two goals and winger Will Bitten chipped in heavily with a goal and an assist.

The T-Birds netminder Joel Hofer was nearly perfect, saving 27 of 28 shots. The T-birds are back on the ice at the MassMutual center on Saturday for their annual hometown heroes night to take on the Senators again.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m., but unfortunately, tickets are already sold out for the game.