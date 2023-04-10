SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday and Saturday’s Thunderbirds games are sold out.

These are the final two regular season home games at the MassMutual Center. This will bring the number of sold-out home games to 15, a single-season record.

“We truly have some of the best fans in the American Hockey League,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “To be able to sell out 15 games in a single season, as well as every Saturday game after the Christmas holiday, is remarkable. It is a testament not just to the hard work of our front office staff, but to the passionate fans who bring the noise day in and day out to make the Thunderdome one of the toughest rinks for visiting teams in the league.”

Friday night the team takes on the Providence Bruins. Pregame festivities begin at 6 p.m. for the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series as part of Deuces Wild Friday. Through the end of the first period, Coors Light drafts, hot dogs, and sodas will all be sold for just $2 each.

The team will be wearing their blue third jerseys one final time. The first 1,000 kids aged 12 and under will receive a special edition Thunderbirds youth hockey jersey.

On Saturday the Hartford Wolf Pack returns. Beginning at 6 p.m. on the concourse fans can meet Jim O’Heir of the hit comedy series “Parks and Recreation.” Fans with VIP Meet and Greet tickets will have the chance to get an exclusive experience with O’Heir beginning at 5 p.m. at the Breakaway Lounge.

Fans can reserve their seats for the Calder Cup Playoffs by signing up for a Pay As We Play plan by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.