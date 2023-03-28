SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–

Springfield enters the week sitting just three points behind the Checkers for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The T-Birds have faced off against Charlotte three times this season at the MassMutual Center, including the season opener where the Checkers took the win at 4-1. The Thunderbirds came back to win the next two, scoring 5-2 on February 26 and 4-1 on March 4.

The Checkers and T-Birds each have a chance to place as a top-2 seed in the Atlantic Division, as the teams try to best the division leaders: Providence Bruins (88 points) and Hershey Bears (85 points). Both Providence and Hershey have already clinched their berths in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The games will be held at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Wednesday, March 29, Friday, March 31, with both games starting at 7pm. The third game is Saturday April 1 with puck drop at 6pm.

Get the latest information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and the AHL Atlantic Division at the team’s website.