SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced the game schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Springfield Thunderbirds will kick off their regular season against the Bridgeport Islanders on home ice at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

For the first time, the AHL season will have all 32 teams playing 72 total games (36 home, 36 away). Go to the Thunderbirds website to download a copy of the schedule and for ticketing information.