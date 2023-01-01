SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds closed out 2022 with a big win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday.

After a strong goal-tending matchup, the game went into a 2-1 shoot-out, and in the third round, 20-year-old Jake Neighbours slipped a forehander into the cage to clinch his third consecutive game-deciding goal.

The Springfield Thunderbirds carry their three-game win streak into the month of January, which continues with another battle against the Islanders at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, January 6th at the MassMutual Center.