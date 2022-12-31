SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds continued their winning streak during their game against the Bridgeport Islanders Friday night.

The Thunderbirds took on the Bridgeport Islanders Friday night, beating them, 6-3. T-Birds Centerman Nikita Alexandrov netted two in this one.

The Thunderbirds have won three of their last four games and have one on Saturday in Hartford at 5:30 p.m. against the Wolf Pack. The T-Birds will look to come into the new year with a three-game win streak.