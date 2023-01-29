SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was Hometown Heroes night Saturday night at the MassMutual Center as the Thunderbirds hosted the Belleville Senators.

Left Winger Hugh McGing led the stat sheet for the Thunderbirds with a goal and three assists, and Mathew Kessel and Will Bitten were not too far behind with a goal and two assists a piece.

Aside from hockey, the night was dedicated to all of the local first responders and hometown heroes. Anthony Breault, a Springfield resident, said, “Hometown Heroes is obviously a big deal to us. Got some friends and family that are in law enforcement, and first responders, and we have a lot of families that were in the military as well, so it is something that we keep dear to us.”

The final score was six to one Thunderbirds, and their next game is at the Wilkes-barre Scranton Penguins on Wednesday. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.