SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is still buzzing from the Thunderbirds’ big win Wednesday night! 22News caught up with the team on Thursday to see what is coming next.

Although the mass mutual center was a lot quieter than it was Wednesday night, you could still feel the excitement!

The Springfield Thunderbirds shut out the Laval Rocket in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 4-0. Now the T-birds are advancing to the AHL Calder Cup finals for the first time since 1991.

Nate Costa, President of Springfield Thunderbirds explained the electricity in the air at Wednesday’s game. “It was an incredible night for the city last night obviously. I’ve never heard the building louder,” he said, “Hopefully for game one we’ll be just as loud if not louder than that, but it was a pretty incredible experience to be a part of that and to do something that hasn’t been done in 31 years.”

The players have a well-deserved day off today. They will gear up to take on the Chicago Wolves for the coveted cup.

After the Springfield Thunderbirds fly out to Chicago, they’ll have one skate day before game one on Sunday.

Ticket sales have been robust. The T-Birds will play at home next Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. That will be games 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

Chris Faloretti of West Springfield expressed, “I’m really looking forward to it! I’ll be here for game three. The place will probably be sold out.”

Matt Kissane of Wilbraham told 22News, “It’s great for the city to have a team that’s having some great success this year and you can tell there’s a lot of excitement in the downtown area over it.”

Springfield Thunderbird President Nate Costa added that the team is focused and invested in doing their best.

Game 1 is this Sunday, June 19th in Chicago at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.