SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds received league recognition as Marketing Campaign of the Year, as well as a few others.

The AHL awarded the Thunderbirds for their business excellence in a variety of departments.

The T-Birds took home the award for their season long #WeAre413 campaign. In addition to the Marketing Campaign of the Year, the organization was also rewarded for their ticket sales and corporate sales departments.