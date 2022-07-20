SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thinking about hockey may bring some momentary relief from the hot temperatures.

The Springfield Thunderbirds have scheduled their home opener for Saturday, October 15, 2022 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Home games are held at the MassMutual Center.

This past season the T-Birds won the Eastern Conference championship and the banner raising ceremony is expected to occur at the first home game.

The rest of the season’s schedule is expected to be released later this week. For information on the Thunderbirds, season tickets and reservations call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or go to the team’s website.