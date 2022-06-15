SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a big game tonight for the Springfield Thunderbirds with it being a must-win in order to advance to the finals for the first time in more than 30 years.

22News was at the MassMutual Center where the puck is due to drop for a pivotal game 7.

The T-Birds face elimination tonight, so they have to win tonight if they want to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. Fans are beginning to make their way into the MassMutual Center for the game which starts a little after 7 p.m.

The Thunderbirds came up short in Monday night’s opportunity to clinch an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals after losing Game 6 against the Laval Rocket 5-1. The win for Laval forces a game 7 and it’s all or nothing. The last time a Springfield team won the Calder Cup was 31 years ago back in 1991. If the thunderbirds can come away with a win Wednesday, they will play the Chicago Wolves in the finals.

Chicago earned their eighth league finals appearance in their 28-year history and became the first team since the 2010 Hershey Bears to reach back-to-back finals.