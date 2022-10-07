SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with places to park to watch the Springfield Thunderbirds as they start their preseason game Friday.

The Civic Center Parking Garage in Springfield across from the MassMutual Center was decommissioned in August as the city builds a new one that isn’t expected to be completed until late 2023.

For anyone looking for general parking, there are parking spots and garages throughout the city. Free parking is available at MGM Springfield, and on-street parking is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and at all times on weekends. Parking is available at the I-91 South Garage for $10.

According to the Springfield Thunderbirds, handicapped parking is available across the MassMutual Center box office at the ProPark surface lot also known as the East Court Lot located on 22 Bruce Landon Way for the month of October only.

Additional accessible parking is located on the corner of Bruce Landon Way and Dwight Street, as well as on Court Street across from the MassMutual Center.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds will host the Providence Bruins Friday evening in the club’s lone preseason game inside the MassMutual Center, with the puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Opening night is on Saturday, October 15th against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. A block party will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever. They play at home again on Sunday, October 16th at 3:05 p.m. against Providence Bruins.