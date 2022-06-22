SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Calder Cup playoffs have the entire city of Springfield running hot with T-Bird fever.

Excitement for the first home game in the Calder Cup finals is at an all-time high for fans and for local businesses. The Thunderbirds are bringing it home for Game 3 of the Calder Cup finals and the community could not be more excited.

Jesus Vazquez of Holyoke told 22News, “I’m looking forward to them coming home and bringing it home so we can have a nice parade and celebrate with our Thunderbirds!”

It’s been 31 years since a Calder Cup finals game has been played in the city and the fans are not the only ones gearing up. In addition to enthusiastic fans, local business owners, like the ones that line Worthington Street are looking forward to the financial boost.

“Super excited, this whole strip has been overwhelming with support with the Thunderbirds and Springfield in general. Being the new kids on the block we’ve been very busy, everyone’s running in and out here,” said Johnny Tran, Managing Partner at Jackalope.

The T-Birds are also on tap! Jackalope teamed up with Springfield’s White Lion Brewery and is toasting to the action with its Thunderboom IPA.

Even local officials appreciate the Thunderbirds, catching T-bird fever. “Great family fun, but it’s great for downtown and all the venues. We want the Cup and as Rick Flair would say ‘Whoo… let’s go T-Birds!”

The puck drops Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.