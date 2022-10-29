SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s new ABA basketball team, 413 Elite, had its first game Saturday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Established in 2021, 413 Elite plays in the American Basketball Association and are a part of the Northeast Division, alongside teams in Boston, Providence, New York, Long Island, New Jersey, and Canada.

413 Elite took on the 94 Elite team from Salem, Massachusetts. Fans at the game told 22News they were looking forward to seeing local players they know hit the court.

“First game you know, so it’s dope that they get to do it at the Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Derrick Whitley of Springfield. “… Hopefully we can get more people to come out and support and we just build from here. I’m excited, a bunch of guys that I know finally get the opportunity to showcase their talent and put Springfield on the map… that’s all we’re trying to do.”

413 Elite has action packed games scheduled through March. For a look at the team’s complete schedule, click here.