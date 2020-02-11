Springfield’s Central Golden Eagles battle against Holyoke Knights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a long-standing rivalry in high school basketball.

The Springfield Central Golden Eagles and Holyoke Knights faced off again on Monday night. Dozens of fans alike packed the gym at Holyoke to watch the teams battle it out.

Back in January, a game between the two schools ended abruptly after a fight broke out, leaving many including the mayor of Springfield hoping history would not repeat itself.

“Sometimes, emotions run high,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “I think that there’s an understanding about mutual respect. All it takes unfortunate times one person to say something or do something to start something.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News no other issues have since taken place.

The final score: 98-45, Springfield Central.