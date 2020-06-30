Stafford Motor Speedway announce revised mid-summer schedule

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway officials announced on Monday a revised Mid-Summer Schedule. Stafford held their first event of the 2020 season this past Friday night.

After reviewing last Friday’s event we decided to move the Open Modified 80 events to Saturday night and pair them with the SK Light and Street Stock divisions,” explained Stafford Speedway President Mark Arute in a news release “Both the SK Light and Street Stocks will run both Friday and Saturday with non-points events on Saturday. The Lights and Streets are a great show and we’re looking forward to the Saturday Night specials.

The Midstate Site Development 30 for the Street Stocks will take place this Friday, July 3. Tickets went on sale for the event on Saturday morning. The SK Modifieds along with the Late Models, Limited Late Models, and the SK Lights will be apart of the program.

On Friday, July 10 Stafford’s five divisions will be competing. The following Friday, July 17 will have feature the third annual TC 13 SK Shootout. On Saturday, July 18 the Bud Light Open Modified 80 will take place with a non points event for the SK Lights and the Street Stocks.

Dunleavyz Modified Night will take place on Friday, July 24 where the SK Lights will race 40 laps.

On Friday, July 31 Stafford’s five divisions will be racing and on Saturday, August 1, the Open Modified 80 will make a return with a non points event for the SK Lights and the Street Stocks.

Stafford’s remaining schedule for the 2020 season will be released in early to mid-July. Tickets will go on sale at 8 am the following Saturday after racing on Friday night. There will still be a capacity limit of 25 percent.