SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wrestlers from the Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) wrestling team competed in Puerto Rico for the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NCWA) National Championship.

The team of eight placed 4th at the national tournament held March 9th through the 11th in San Juan. Three student wrestlers, Ryan Williams and brothers Ricardo and Stephano Magny, were named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic Team for 2022-2023.

STCC wrestlers outside of the Convention Center in Puerto Rico (Courtesy: STCC) STCC wrestlers James Lunt, left, and Dylan Beddow.

(Courtesy: STCC)

STCC wrestlers finishing stats at the tournament:

Dylan Beddow, 125 pounds, 4th

Michael Gonzalez, 133 pounds 6th

Kalil Shabazz, 141 pounds, 6th

James Lunt, 157 pounds, Champion, 1st

Jolan Martori, 165 pounds, 4th

Stephano Magny, 184 pounds, 7th

Davyn Peterson, 197 pounds, 8 th

Shawn Conniff, 235 pounds, 5th

“It was awesome. I had the tournament of my life there,” James Lunt said adding, “I was most excited for – the food!”

“I was there once for a family vacation,” said Davyn Peterson, who is Puerto Rican and Black. “To go there for a wrestling tournament was really fun.”

“I’m thankful to the administration at STCC who made this possible,” Coach Alberto Nieves said. “This was a special and unforgettable experience for the team. They were able to see how people live in Puerto Rico. They worked out with students at the University of Puerto Rico. They visited some beautiful beaches and enjoyed authentic Puerto Rican food.”

“I applaud them for their hard work and determination this year,” STCC Vice President of Student Affairs Darcey Kemp said. “We encourage our students to get involved, which opens the door to exciting opportunities like competing at the national level in Puerto Rico. Congratulations to Coach Nieves and his team for a job well done!”

“You can physically and mentally give your all to wrestling,” Dylan Beddow of Agawam said. “People show their heart for the sport, which is the best thing to see.”