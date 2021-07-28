Sunoco and Twisted Tea to sponsor 59th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson

The ACT Tour will be part of the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and the Pro All Star Series announced on Tuesday Sunoco and Twisted Tea will be sponsoring the 59th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10. The event will be known as the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing.

The Thompson 300 Outlaw Open Modified Series race will now be a one-day event with practice, qualifying, and the race on Sunday, October 10. Sunoco will be sponsoring the Thompson 300 Outlaw Open Modified Series race. There will be an optional practice for the modifieds on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9.

Twisted Tea will be sponsoring the Saturday portion of the event on Saturday, October 9. The PASS Super Late Models will have a National Event and the ACT Late Model Tour will also be racing that evening

A full division lineup for the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing will be announced at a later date.

“We’re glad to continue working with both Sunoco and Twisted Tea,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release.

“They got onboard with our vision for Thompson Speedway very early in the process. All of us have been happy with the results so far, which made continuing these partnerships for the World Series an easy decision. We’re looking forward to the event and to the rest of the season at Thompson.”

The next event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be on Wednesday, August 11 for the Truly Hard Lemonade 75 Outlaw Open Modified Series event along with the Late Models, Vandi Auto Supply Limited Sportsmen, SK Lights, Mini Stocks, and a $1,000 to win Open Street Stock race.