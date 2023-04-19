SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in as many years, the Springfield Thunderbirds are in the postseason.

Round one, Game one of the playoffs was at the MassMutual Center Wednesday evening, but it wasn’t a good start, the T-Birds lost to the Hartford Wolfpack 6-1.

It’s the first time since 2003 that the two teams played one another in the Calder Cup playoffs. The Thunderbirds enter the postseason after finishing fourth in the American Hockey League, as well as 9 and 3 against the Wolf Pack.

Fans are excited to once again cheer on the t-birds in playoff hockey. “I really hope we sweep them. We beat them a couple of times during the season so hopefully it’s going to be great,” says Thunderbirds fan, Rob Fitzpatrick.

There’s also a friendly wager going on, if Springfield defeats Hartford in the best of three series, Hartford mayor, Luke Bronin will gift Springfield mayor, Domenic Sarno Hartford Flavor Company beverages and desserts from Hartford’s Modern Pastry Shop.

If the Wolfpack beat the T-Birds, mayor Sarno will gift the Hartford mayor Red Rose pizza and White Lion Brewing Company beer.

Game two is scheduled for Friday in Hartford.