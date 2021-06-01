Take me out to the vax site

BOSTON (SHNS) – Baseball fans who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine can do so in the coming days while catching a WooSox game.

In a new promotion alongside Worcester’s Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center, the Triple-A affiliate will make 50 single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at every game during the current homestand and hand out complimentary tickets to that day’s game — plus a WooSox hat — for anyone who gets one of the shots.

“We are proud to be among the first Triple-A teams in the country to offer vaccines for fans during our ballgames,” WooSox President Charles Steinberg said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to do our part to inspire more people to become vaccinated in the City of Worcester and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

The Columbus Clippers, a fellow Triple-A club, have also administered vaccines to fans during games, as have the Seattle Mariners, the WooSox said.

The shot-and-ticket promotion will run through Sunday, June 6, available during each game of the WooSox current homestand against the Rochester Red Wings. Officials said they will explore offering additional vaccines at games later in the summer.

Any fan who already has a ticket to a game this week and would like a vaccine can check in with a Kennedy Health Center staffer once gates open.

If they receive a shot, they will get a complimentary ticket to a future home game.