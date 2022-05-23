CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – TD Garden hosted Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Monday in the NBA playoffs.

22News looks at where the Celtics stand, as fans hope they advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. An NBA title this season would be their first in more than a decade, fans who have been watching all season long, hoping the Celtics get out of their playoff funk and bring a championship back home to Boston.

Celtics fans are ready to see the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy back in the city of champions. Coming into Game 4, Boston trailed Miami 2-1, with the Celtics aiming to even the score on their home court, but haven’t won an NBA title since 2008.

The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee saw large crowds throughout the playoffs.

“With the sports like the Celtics and Bruins, as they advance the crowds get a little more advanced and more engaged. The crowds have been really good for the Celtics,” said Bill Stetson, Owner of Rumbleseat Bar & Grille.

Since 1970, the Celtics have reached the NBA Finals nine times and have won six titles. Boston is currently on its worst losing streak in the eastern conference finals in team history, as they’ve failed to reach the NBA Finals in its last four appearances. Fans hoping that changes this season.

The Celtics dominated the first quarter, 29-11. It was the Heat’s fewest 1st quarter points in franchise history.