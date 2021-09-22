TD Garden to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting next week, TD Garden guests who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the arena, the venue announced Wednesday.

The vaccine or test requirement goes into effect on Thursday, September 30, and applies to all attendees 12 and older. Masks will also be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status and must be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking.

Children 12 years and under do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, but they are required to wear a face mask. Children under 2 years old are exempt from the mandatory mask policy.

These policies will continue to be reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis. TD Garden

The arena considers guests fully vaccinated at least 14 days after they’ve received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or at least 14 days after receiving a one-shot vaccine. An original vaccination card or a digital copy will be accepted. Rapid/Antigen test or Molecular/PCR tests will be accepted. At-home test results will not be accepted.

The Boston Bruins will host the Philadelphia Flyers for the first preseason game at TD Garden on September 30, the same day the vaccination and negative test mandate goes into effect.