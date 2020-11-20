Texans up next as Patriots seek to keep momentum going

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 15: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are looking to extend their two-game winning streak as they head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday.

The Patriots are familiar with the Texans, as this is the sixth straight year the two teams will square off in the regular season and the second straight year the Patriots will play in Houston.

Last season, the Texans edged the Patriots 28-22 in a Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien after starting the season 0-4. O’Brien, who was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2011 and a positional coach before that, spent six years at the helm in Houston.

New England had perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. WR Julian Edelman has yet to be spotted on the practice field, and CB Stephon Gilmore is still listed as limited on the team’s injury report. Both players have missed the last three games.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week at Patriots headquarters:

Notes

The Patriots’ defense has recorded 11 interceptions entering this week’s game at Houston, tied with Indianapolis and Pittsburgh for second-most in the NFL behind Tampa Bay’s 12. The 2019 Patriots led the NFL with 25 interceptions.

Damien Harris (3) and Sony Michel (1) have combined for four 100-yard rushing performances so far in 2020, the most for the Patriots since 2007 (5).

Cam Newton has scored nine rushing touchdowns in 2020 and is on pace for 16 for the season. That mark would set a new NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a QB.

Quotes

Bill Belichick on J.C. Jackson recording his fifth interception of the season: “He has a real good knack for finding the ball. On several of those plays, he didn’t see the ball thrown and he turned and located it. Obviously, he has good hands and quick hands, the ability to locate and catch the ball without seeing it all the way in. So, not all of his interceptions came that way, but those are the hard ones for a defensive player when they turn late and have to find the ball and not only locate it to break up the pass, but just to then take it another step further and make a clean catch. Those are tough plays, but he does an excellent job of that and has very good ball awareness.”