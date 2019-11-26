Thanksgiving High School football schedule

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving football games are a tradition across the country, including right here in western Massachusetts, with some rivalries going back many decades. Here is a listing of football games that will be played across our region this Thanksgiving day.
Wednesday, November 27
- Mohawk/Turners Falls at Frontier, 6:00 P.M.
Thursday, November 28
- West Springfield at Agawam, 10:00 A.M.
- East Longmeadow at Longmeadow, 10:00 A.M.
- Holyoke at South Hadley, 10:00 A.M.
- Westfield at Minnechaug, 10:00 A.M.
- Easthampton at Northampton, 10:00 A.M.
- Palmer at Ludlow, 10:00 A.M.
- Athol at Mahar, 10:00 A.M.
- Belchertown at Pathfinder, 10:00 A.M.
- Quaboag at Ware, 10:00 A.M.
- Franklin Tech at Smith Voc., 10:00 A.M.
- Chicopee Comp at Chicopee High, 10:15 A.M.