Thanksgiving High School football schedule

(WWLP) – Thanksgiving football games are a tradition across the country, including right here in western Massachusetts, with some rivalries going back many decades. Here is a listing of football games that will be played across our region this Thanksgiving day.

Wednesday, November 27

  • Mohawk/Turners Falls at Frontier, 6:00 P.M.

Thursday, November 28

  • West Springfield at Agawam, 10:00 A.M.
  • East Longmeadow at Longmeadow, 10:00 A.M.
  • Holyoke at South Hadley, 10:00 A.M.
  • Westfield at Minnechaug, 10:00 A.M.
  • Easthampton at Northampton, 10:00 A.M.
  • Palmer at Ludlow, 10:00 A.M.
  • Athol at Mahar, 10:00 A.M.
  • Belchertown at Pathfinder, 10:00 A.M.
  • Quaboag at Ware, 10:00 A.M.
  • Franklin Tech at Smith Voc., 10:00 A.M.
  • Chicopee Comp at Chicopee High, 10:15 A.M.

