Average ticket for Patriots vs Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just two more days before one of the most anticipated games in New England history as Tom Brady will make his first return to Gillette Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is truly a historic game for the NFL, tt’s the franchise with more Super Bowl wins than any other team against the quarterback who won all six of them and then left town only to win another one the very next year with his new team.

It is officially one of the hottest tickets in Boston sports history. The average price for a seat at Gillette Sunday is over $1,000. The only sporting event to surpass that in New England, Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. That cost about $1,800 on average. If you have a ticket, you’re sure to witness history.

Brady is only 67 yards shy of the all-time NFL passing yards record. A win would also make him the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 teams. The Bucs are the favored by six and a half points. The Patriots lead the all-time series 7 wins to two, winning all four matchups during Brady’s career in New England. The Bucs haven’t beaten New England since 2000.

22News heard from the man himself on what he is looking forward to in his big return. He said it will be special to see Gillette from the opposing sideline. But in true Tom Brady fashion, he said this weekend is really just about a football game and he is focusing on getting the win.

“I’m just excited to go up there and try to beat a really great football team and that’s ultimately what this week’s about. It’s not about the quarterback, it’s not about the fans or the home crowd or relationships of 20 years. It’s about two football teams going at it.” Tom Brady

Brady was asked about his hoarse voice and insisted he is ready for the game, saying his throat is more tired than his arm.

It's Tom Brady and the Bucs against Bill Belichick and the Patriots Sunday Night, kickoff is at 8:20.