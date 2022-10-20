INDIANAPOLIS – The competition continues to be as tight as ever through the first six weeks of the NFL season. So far, 74 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter.

More of the same is expected in the Week 7 schedule, especially in Nashville where the Colts and Titans meet for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

The surprising Giants look to move to 6-1, while the Buccaneers, Packers and Ravens look to get on track after uncharacteristic slow starts.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan takes a look at the entire 14-game slate on “Big Game Bound.” WKRN sports director Cory Curtis joins Chris to talk about Sunday’s Indianapolis-Tennessee tilt.

This week’s show also features reports from Green Bay, Pittsburgh and New England, along with picks from Jarett Payton.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET leading up to Super Bowl LVII.