Bizarre NFL schedule has two games on Monday and one Tuesday

(WWLP) – The NFL’s bizarre scheduling continues this week thanks to COVID-19, which means we get some bonus football Monday and Tuesday.

There will be two Monday games, the first between the Washington football team and undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at 5:00 p.m. on FOX.

The second between the division-leading Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in The usual 8:15 p.m. slot on ESPN.

Tuesday the Dallas Cowboys will visit Baltimore for an 8:05 p.m. kickoff against the Ravens with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson expected to return from the COVID-19 reserve list. Watch on NFL Network, FOX or Amazon.

The New England Patriots visited Los Angeles to play the Chargers Sunday and this one got out of hand quickly. The Pats special teams made a pair of huge plays in the first half.

Newton finished the half with effort, pushing the pile for his second goal-line touchdown of the game. The Chargers tried to get on the board with a 58-yarder as the first half expired but it was blocked!

New England poured it on in the second half, adding two more touchdowns including one thrown by Jarrett Stidham.

Patriots 45 – Chargers 0

Pats improve to 6-6. They’ll have a short week, scheduled to return to L.A. to play the Rams on Thursday night football.