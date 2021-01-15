Buccaneers superfan Big Nasty ready for team’s return to the NFL playoffs

TAMPA (WFLA) – The wait is almost over for Tampa Bay fans eager to see the Buccaneers return to the NFL playoffs.

With the home team on the road this weekend, fans like Keith ‘Big Nasty’ Kunzig will be glued to News Channel 8 on Saturday night as the Bucs face the Washington Football Team.

“13 long years, baby, 13 long years and we’re in the dance,” Kunzig told 8 On Your Side. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

With his face paint and persona, he’s arguably the most recognizable Bucs fan in the stands at Raymond James Stadium.

“If you could say Tom Brady was on your playoff team, I don’t know if you want anybody else besides the GOAT (greatest of all-time),” Kunzig said. “I know Big Nasty doesn’t.”

Ahead of the playoff game, Kunzig did not expect a “Raise the Flag” challenge shoutout from tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“I was so pumped I woke up my wife,” Kunzig told 8 On Your Side. “She was losing her mind. She didn’t go back to sleep cause you know how the ladies are about the Gronk.”

With the Bucs riding a four-game win streak, Big Nasty had to go to Bassano Cheesecake in Safety Harbor Friday evening.

“Cause I got to get my Big Nasty oreo cheesecake and eat that bad boy,” he said, “because I swear I don’t care if I’m 350 pounds extra, it doesn’t matter as long as we get the Super Bowl win. Its all about the ring.”

Big Nasty enters Wild Card weekend thinking about his younger brother Kenny who passed away about a year ago.

“We’ve been burning a candle and its just absolutely amazing,” he said, adding “If you don’t believe in angels, you should.”

You can watch the Bucs take on the Football Team Saturday night on WFLA News Channel 8.